AIIMS told to file report on termination of pregnancy

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday requested a new report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) regarding the foetal health and medical condition of a married woman who is seeking to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. This case has presented the top court with a complex decision, as it revolves around the conflicting considerations of “the rights of the unborn child” and the “choice of the mother.”

The next hearing for this case is scheduled for October 16, one week after the initial permission for the abortion was granted. Following this decision, the bench, consisting of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice BV Nagarathna, delivered a ‘split opinion’ due to differences in their views, particularly concerning the Centre’s plea to recall the abortion of the “unborn.”

The case then came before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. In the hearing, the bench also inquired about the pregnant woman’s preferences regarding her third-trimester pregnancy. They asked her counsel whether she wished for the apex court to issue a judicial order to stop the “foetal heart” of a “living, viable foetus.”

Emphasising the mother’s autonomy, the Chief Justice noted the absence of representation for the child and remarked, “We cannot terminate the child.” Additionally, the top court discussed the doctors’ opinion, which suggested a strong possibility of the child being born with serious physical or mental deformities if the premature pregnancy continued.

Unborn

Emphasising the mother’s autonomy, the CJI noted the absence of representation for the child and remarked, “We cannot terminate the child.” Additionally, the top court discussed the doctors’ opinion, which suggested a strong possibility of the child being born with serious physical or mental deformities if the premature pregnancy continued.

