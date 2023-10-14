Home Nation

Army studying Hamas push into Israel by hoodwinking radars along fences  

Sources said the entire campaign launched by Hamas is being analysed for the lessons to fine-tune the Army’s Standard Operating Procedures.

Published: 14th October 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The deceptive breach executed by the Palestine-based Islamist group Hamas has shaken not just Israel, but has also forced the Indian Army to study their tactic. Sources said the entire campaign launched by Hamas is being analysed for the lessons to fine-tune the Army’s Standard Operating Procedures.

The security establishment of Israel was caught off guard by the breach. The subsequent attacks were planned on the Jewish Sabbath, a religious holiday. The Hamas encroached into the Israeli territory with quick mobilization, including motorised hang gliders to land closer to the important points and then secure control of communication and surveillance. They cut the communication among the Israeli ground forces. The Hamas guerrillas then moved in its men on bikes supported by bulldozers to penetrate the gaps in the security walls.

Defence analyst Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi (Retd) said the use of hand gliders for missions is part of our training. “This particular case needs to be studied from the point of causing confusion after surveillance devices were overwhelmed by the armed Hamas. The attack also shows how seven basic technology can be improvised and used innovatively.”

He said the ponderables include: In what way such state-of-the-art sensors, radars and equipment were hoodwinked. “India has its strength in the form of boots on the ground which Israel may be lacking. Man behind the equipment is equally important,” Lt Gen Chaturvedi told this paper.

As an operation, the Hamas definitely surprised the Israeli troops who seemed relaxed due to festivities. Also, the enemies’ mobilization was quick in gaining control effectively, creating confusion and adopting an innovative approach, he said. “We may draw multiple lessons, but one thing is clear that Hamas will be punished for their brutality,” said Lt Gen Chaturvedi.

Tactical edge
Lt Gen Chaturvedi (Retd) says the ponderables include: In what way the ultra modern sensors, radars and equipment could be hoodwinked on a festival day.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamas Palestine Israel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp