Bihar government gives nod to reservation for SCs, STs in promotions

In case, the top court gives a verdict against the reservation, promoted employees from the reserved category will be demoted but the state government will not recover the pay difference.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: In a significant decision, the Bihar cabinet on Friday gave approval to the reservation in promotions for government employees which was on hold owing to a stay by the Supreme Court.

Cabinet secretariat principal secretary S Siddharth said the state government has created a formula for bringing reservations in 83 per cent posts in every cadre and beneficiaries among the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be studied and if their count comes out to be less than 17 and 1 per cent, the state will take a decision over it.

Reservation in promotion will be effective from 2016. In case, the top court gives a verdict against the reservation, promoted employees from the reserved category will be demoted but the state government will not recover the pay difference and extra allowances paid to them during the period, Siddharth said.

Nearly, five lakh government servants will benefit from the decision of the Bihar government. Recently, the Bihar government released the data of the caste census which it conducted in the state. The census, the first of its kind since Independence, claimed that 84 per cent of the state population comprised backward castes including extremely backward, other backward castes, SCs and STs.

In other decisions, the state announced that employees posted at higher posts but not awarded the pay scale at par with their posts will get the benefit of the pay scale commensurate with their posts. The cabinet approved uniform admission and other fees at the graduation and post-graduation levels at all government dental hospitals in the state. Regional Eye Institute at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) will be expanded.

