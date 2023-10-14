Dehradun Diary: CM Dhami visits Jim Corbett takes a safari ride
The chief minister was accompanied by the director of the national park Dr Dhiraj Pandey, who briefed him about the conservation activities and ongoing projects.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital district, known for its tiger habitat, and took stock of the administration and management of the forest reserve. He took a safari ride and according to officials, witnessed a hunting scene of a tiger chasing a deer. The chief minister was accompanied by the director of the national park Dr Dhiraj Pandey, who briefed him about the conservation activities and ongoing projects. During the safari, he had tea with forest guards and interacted with the tourists. In 2019, PM Narendra Modi visited the national park with Bear Grylls.
Ambani, Rani Mukherjee, visit Char Dham
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani visited the Badrinath temple in the Chamoli district of the state. The temple is a part of ‘Char Dhams’ (auspicious Hindu holy sites) and is being promoted by the government to boost religious tourism. According to sources, Ambani presented a cheque of Rs 5 crore to the chairman of the temple committee for the infrastructure work. Hindi cinema actor Rani Mukerji also paid obedience at the temple. Earlier, cricketer Suresh Raina visited the holy site. This year, the footfall of pilgrims at Badrinath in the ongoing Char Dham yatra will be touching 5 million, sources added.
Haridwar priests hold pooja for Israel
In view ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants, priests at Ram Ghat near Har Ki Paudri in Haridwar, in support of the former, prayed for the dead and lit a lamp. “The way Hamas committed heinous killings of innocent Israeli civilians is against human values and unforgivable. We pray to Maa Bhagwati Ganga for Israel in this hour of crisis,” priest Ujjwal Pandit said. A group of people, including priests and pilgrims assembled and observed a two-minute silence, sources said. Hamas in Palestine carried out a surprise attack on Israel with the firing of rockets, infiltrating the border, and mass shootings besides kidnapping Israeli citizens.