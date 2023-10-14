India, Sri Lanka embarking on new chapter in diplomatic, economic ties: PM Modi on ferry service launch 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday defined India’s relationship with Sri Lanka based on the deep history of culture, commerce and civilisation again embarking to a new height.

Flagging off ferry services between India’s Naggapattinam and Sri Lanka’s Kankesanthurai virtually from here, PM Modi said that “a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations between these two countries will get a shape through the ferry service.

Ferry services between India and Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade and reinforce the longstanding bonds between our nations. https://t.co/VH6O0Bc4sa

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

Describing the services as an “important milestone", he quoted various references from Tamil Literature like Pattnappalai and Manimekalai that describe the trade link persisting between the two countries since ancient times through sea routes.

"Connectivity is not only about bringing two cities closer. It also brings our countries closer, our people closer and our hearts closer”, Modi remarked, adding that trade, tourism and people-to-people ties get cemented.

Modi also touched upon the great poet Subramania Bharti's song 'Sindhu Nadhiyin Misai', which mentions a bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka. He said the ferry service brings alive all those historical and cultural connections.

Speaking on the partnership with Sri Lanka, the PM said that the partnership aimed at expediting progress and development as one of the pillars of the bilateral relationship. India’s vision is to take development to everyone, leaving none behind, he added.

Modi stated that the projects implemented with Indian assistance in Sri Lanka have touched the lives of the people.

Several projects related to housing, water, health, and livelihood support have been completed in the Northern Province, he said and expressed delight in extending support for the upgradation of the Kankesanthurai Harbour.

He said, "Our vision for connectivity goes beyond the transport sector. Be it the restoration of railway lines connecting north and south, the construction of the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre, the rollout of emergency ambulance service all across Sri Lanka, or the multi-speciality hospital at Dick Oya, we are working with a vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'".

Citing G20’s theme, the PM highlighted that India puts the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy for sharing prosperity and peace. He also assured the people of both countries that another ferry service between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar will soon resume.

Recalling his visit to Sri Lanka in 2015, he said the landing of the first international flight in the pilgrim town of Kushinagar from Sri Lanka was also celebrated. He also noted that direct flights between Chennai and Jaffna began in 2019, and now the ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai is yet another important step in this direction.

"India remains committed to working closely with Sri Lanka to further strengthen our bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of our people," the prime minister said.

