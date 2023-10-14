Madhya Pradesh Congress set to unveil list of 130 candidates on October 15

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The MP Congress party is set to release the first list of candidates on October 15, the first day of Navratri. It is learnt that the list of approximately 130 candidates includes party state president Kamal Nath. Speaking to the media after a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) in the capital, Kamal Nath said the leaders held discussions for 60 seats.

“We will announce our first list of candidates after ‘shradh’. Most likely it will be on October 15. We will again hold a meeting of the screening committee and the CEC and then finalise the list,” he said.

The Central Election Committee meeting was chaired by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among others.

The first list reportedly includes 15 former legislators and almost 90 current MLAs. Nath is expected to contest from his stronghold Chhindwara. Nath had earlier articulated that the Congress would reveal its candidates post the ‘Pitru Paksha’ period, dedicated to paying homage to ancestors, which began on September 29 and will conclude on October 14 this year.

According to sources, although the names of 103 candidates were finalised and endorsed two days ago, the announcement was deferred due to the ongoing ‘Shradh’ period.

मध्य प्रदेश में युवाओं, महिलाओं, दलितों, आदिवासियों व पिछड़े वर्गों को कुछ ही दिनों में न्याय मिलने वाला है।



पिछले 18 वर्ष के भाजपाई अन्याय, अत्याचार, भ्रष्टाचारी कुशासन पर पूर्ण विराम लगेगा।



इस बार जनता मध्य प्रदेश में पिछले दरवाज़े से अलोकतांत्रिक भाजपा सरकार नहीं बनने… pic.twitter.com/aRsWOZV8jj — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 13, 2023

In a post on X, Kharge said, “In Madhya Pradesh, youth, women, Dalits, tribals and backward classes are going to get justice in a few days. There will be a complete stop to the BJP’s injustice, atrocities and corrupt misgovernance of the last 18 years.”

“This time the public will not allow the formation of an undemocratic BJP government in Madhya Pradesh through the back door. This time the traitors will get a befitting reply. The Congress party is moving towards the full majority. Today an important meeting of the Central Election Committee was held regarding Madhya Pradesh,” Kharge added. The 230-member Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17, and the counting is on December 3.

