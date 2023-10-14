Home Nation

Massive fire at edible oil godown in Howrah, 15 engines working to douse it 

Sankrail Industrial Park

Fire breaks out at a warehouse in West Bengal's Howrah in Sankrail Industrial Park.

By PTI

HOWARAH: A massive fire broke out at a godown of edible oil in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the fire department, a total of fifteen fire engines were working to douse the fire.

The fire broke out at the godown of Emami Agrotech in Bhagabatipur in the Sankrail police station area around 6:30 a.m., they said.

Fifteen fire engines were working to bring the blaze under control, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

