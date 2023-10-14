Massive fire at edible oil godown in Howrah, 15 engines working to douse it 

By PTI

HOWARAH: A massive fire broke out at a godown of edible oil in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday morning, officials said.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a warehouse in West Bengal's Howrah in Sankrail Industrial Park. 11 fire tenders at the spot https://t.co/051mp2mTHB pic.twitter.com/91P6YE7eIH — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

According to the fire department, a total of fifteen fire engines were working to douse the fire.

The fire broke out at the godown of Emami Agrotech in Bhagabatipur in the Sankrail police station area around 6:30 a.m., they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

