Modi delivered justice to 1984 riot victims, says Union Min Amit Shah

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots started getting justice only after the NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi came into power in 2014.

Addressing a programme of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee in the national capital, Shah said 300 cases related to the 1984 riots were reopened and compensation of Rs 5 lakh was given to the family of each of the victims after 2014.

“No one can forget the riots of 1984. No one was punished in those riots until the Modi government assumed office. Many inquiry commissions were formed but did not yield results. But Modi formed SIT, reopened 300 cases and started sending guilty to jail. After so many years, the process of giving compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the 3,328 victims was initiated by the Modi government,’’ he claimed.

Recalling Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament in 2019, the home minister said the Sikhs who wanted to return to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan would get citizenship. “Under CAA, Modi will give citizenship to those Sikh brothers who want to come here,” Shah said. In praise of Sikh leaders, Shah said, “They have done so much for the country, society, and humanity and the contribution of Sikh Gurus for this country cannot be paid back for thousands of years.”

He said when Modi had decided to celebrate a festival in memory of Guru Teg Bahadur, it was decided that his admiration would begin from the Red Fort, from where his martyrdom was announced. The home minister said that from the days of the Independence struggle to the security of the country now, the sacrifice of the Sikh brothers is unparalleled.

“From the fight against the rule of the Mughals to the movement against the British and the struggle for independence and even now, the Sikhs have always been at the forefront in making the supreme sacrifice to secure the borders of the country,” Shah said.

