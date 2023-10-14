‘Old-timers ignored’: Rift in Bengal BJP intensifies, party chief warns of action

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Embarrassing the party before next year’s Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s West Bengal hierarchy witnessed unprecedented discontent among the party workers who staged a demonstration in front of the Salt Lake and Kolkata party headquarters on two consecutive days from Wednesday throwing stones on the photos of their state leaders.

Alleging that the state leadership is ignoring the party’s old-timers and giving more priority to the turncoats, the irked workers were seen stamping on the photos and banners of state leaders like Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar, state president Amitava Chakrabarty, general secretary (organisation) and central leader Amit Malaviya and others lying scattered on road in front of the party offices.

Embarrassed with the infight, Majumdar said all dissident workers would be identified and stern action would be taken against them which may include expulsion from the party. The discontent within the party which was displayed publicly is said to be a significant issue that may cause damage to the party’s electoral performance in the next year’s general elections.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his previous Kolkata visit, had announced that the BJP would secure victory in 35 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in Bengal. But the way our party workers expressed their discontent against the state leadership does not reflect the spirit of the party to meet the goal set by Shah,” admitted a senior BJP leader.

An army of dissident BJP workers from districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Hooghly and Howrah on Thursday afternoon assembled in front of the BJP’s Murli Dhar Sen Lane headquarters under the banner of prescheduled “save BJP” programme.

On the previous day, a section of BJP workers broke open the lock of the party’s Salt Lake office and barged in. No state BJP leadership was present inside the office and the agitating workers shouted slogans saying, “We won’t party to sell itself to others. The state BJP leadership has pathetically failed to lead the party properly to fight against the ruling TMC. TMC leaders are being given space in BJP with priority.”

A number of TMC leaders, including the LoP Suvendu Adhikari, had defected from their mother organisation and joined the BJP before the 2021 Assembly elections after the saffron camp performed impressively in the 2019 LS polls by bagging 18 out of 42 seats in the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLKATA: Embarrassing the party before next year’s Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s West Bengal hierarchy witnessed unprecedented discontent among the party workers who staged a demonstration in front of the Salt Lake and Kolkata party headquarters on two consecutive days from Wednesday throwing stones on the photos of their state leaders. Alleging that the state leadership is ignoring the party’s old-timers and giving more priority to the turncoats, the irked workers were seen stamping on the photos and banners of state leaders like Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar, state president Amitava Chakrabarty, general secretary (organisation) and central leader Amit Malaviya and others lying scattered on road in front of the party offices. Embarrassed with the infight, Majumdar said all dissident workers would be identified and stern action would be taken against them which may include expulsion from the party. The discontent within the party which was displayed publicly is said to be a significant issue that may cause damage to the party’s electoral performance in the next year’s general elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his previous Kolkata visit, had announced that the BJP would secure victory in 35 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in Bengal. But the way our party workers expressed their discontent against the state leadership does not reflect the spirit of the party to meet the goal set by Shah,” admitted a senior BJP leader. An army of dissident BJP workers from districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Hooghly and Howrah on Thursday afternoon assembled in front of the BJP’s Murli Dhar Sen Lane headquarters under the banner of prescheduled “save BJP” programme. On the previous day, a section of BJP workers broke open the lock of the party’s Salt Lake office and barged in. No state BJP leadership was present inside the office and the agitating workers shouted slogans saying, “We won’t party to sell itself to others. The state BJP leadership has pathetically failed to lead the party properly to fight against the ruling TMC. TMC leaders are being given space in BJP with priority.” A number of TMC leaders, including the LoP Suvendu Adhikari, had defected from their mother organisation and joined the BJP before the 2021 Assembly elections after the saffron camp performed impressively in the 2019 LS polls by bagging 18 out of 42 seats in the state. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp