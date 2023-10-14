Home Nation

'Operation Ajay' continues to bring citizens home, 2nd flight carrying 235 Indians arrives at Delhi

Israel-Hamas war: India launched ‘Operation Ajay’ on October 11 to bring back stranded citizens from Israel.

Published: 14th October 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 235 Indian Nationals, including two infants, arrived on the second flight. (Photo | Twitter @MEA)

By Online Desk

The second charter flight to repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war landed in New Delhi on Saturday morning under 'Operation Ajay', the Ministry of External Affairs said. 

A total of 235 Indian Nationals, including two infants, arrived on the second flight. 

On Friday, 212 Indians were flown out from Israel in the first repatriation exercise under ‘Operation Ajay’.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared pictures of the second repatriation of the stranded citizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said: “#OperationAjay Flight #2 carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Tel Aviv.”

The government launched ‘Operation Ajay’ on October 11 to bring back stranded citizens from Israel. This came after Air India and other airlines suspended all its commercial operations to and from Israel as the war began on October 7. Under this operation, specially chartered flights will bring back the Indians. 

MEA sets up control room, issues helpline numbers

The ministry of External Affairs has set up a 24-hour control room in Delhi to monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine. The phone numbers for the control room are 1800118797 (toll-free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905 and +919968291988, while the email ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The Indian embassy’s 24-hour emergency helpline can also be accessed at - +972-35226748 and +972-543278392, and the email ID cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Ajay Ministry of External Affairs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp