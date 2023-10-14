'Operation Ajay' continues to bring citizens home, 2nd flight carrying 235 Indians arrives at Delhi

By Online Desk

The second charter flight to repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war landed in New Delhi on Saturday morning under 'Operation Ajay', the Ministry of External Affairs said.

A total of 235 Indian Nationals, including two infants, arrived on the second flight.

#OperationAjay continues to bring citizens home.



2nd flight carrying 235 citizens arrives in New Delhi. MoS @RanjanRajkuma11 received the citizens at the airport. pic.twitter.com/W3ItmHgwf3 October 14, 2023

On Friday, 212 Indians were flown out from Israel in the first repatriation exercise under ‘Operation Ajay’.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared pictures of the second repatriation of the stranded citizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said: “#OperationAjay Flight #2 carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Tel Aviv.”

#OperationAjay



Flight #2 carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/avrMHAJrT4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 13, 2023

The government launched ‘Operation Ajay’ on October 11 to bring back stranded citizens from Israel. This came after Air India and other airlines suspended all its commercial operations to and from Israel as the war began on October 7. Under this operation, specially chartered flights will bring back the Indians.

MEA sets up control room, issues helpline numbers

The ministry of External Affairs has set up a 24-hour control room in Delhi to monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine. The phone numbers for the control room are 1800118797 (toll-free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905 and +919968291988, while the email ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The Indian embassy’s 24-hour emergency helpline can also be accessed at - +972-35226748 and +972-543278392, and the email ID cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

