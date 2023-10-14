Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi demands immediate implementation of Women's reservation bill 

Priyanka Gandhi, speaking at a conference organised by DMK in Chennai, said women have "no more time to waste."

Published: 14th October 2023 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, allowing quota for women in legislative bodies, saying women have "no more time to waste."

She was speaking at the Women's Rights Conference organised by the DMK here.

Today, there was much talk of empowerment as every political party begins to realise that women can become a formidable collective force that shapes our nation's future, she said.

"But they still look towards us with greed; greed for votes..." "On your behalf, my sisters, I demand more...on your behalf I demand immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill. We, the women of India have no more time to waste. It is our right to be counted in the political process," Gandhi asserted.

Women's work should be valued and respected.

She demanded "rejection of any system--societal, religious or political which thrives on our oppression and forces us to collude with it."

The Parliament had last month passed the Women's Reservation Bill, reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

