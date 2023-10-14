Home Nation

Time to walk together for peace, brotherhood: PM Modi

Published: 14th October 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi11

PM Narendra Modi (File -Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said terrorism anywhere and in any form is against humanity. His remarks came in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict that has already killed thousands of innocent people on both sides of the Gaza Strip. 

Modi said it is time for peace and brotherhood and to move forward while walking together. It brought back memories of him telling Russian President Vladimir Putin just about a year ago, “Now is not a time for war,” in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

Recalling that India has faced cross-border terrorism for decades, he said, “No matter where terrorism occurs, for whatever reason, in whatever form, it is against humanity.” He made the point in his inaugural address at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit here.

Meanwhile, a flight from Tel Aviv brought the first batch of 212 Indians, including an infant, to Delhi. There was a long queue of Indians, including students, at the Ben Gurion airport to board the special flight under Operation Ajay from the Israeli capital.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up across the Israeli Embassy and Chabad House in the wake of an Israeli diplomat being stabbed in Beijing. The injured diplomat is reported to be recovering in a hospital.

