Home Nation

Election Commission of India yet to respond to pleas to defer vote counting date in Mizoram

Seven political parties, including ruling MNF and BJP and civil society organisations and student bodies had jointly written to the ECI on October 12 urging to reschedule the counting date.

Published: 15th October 2023 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of the Election Commission of India office Building in New Delhi, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZWAL: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to respond to pleas made by political parties, churches, civil society organisations and student bodies of Mizoram to reschedule the date for counting of votes in the state, a senior official of the election department said on Sunday.

Mizoram chief electoral officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas told PTI that his office was yet to receive any response from the central poll panel regarding the request till now.

Additional CEO H Lianzela also said the election commission, which is likely to seek a comment from the state election department on the issue of change in counting date, is yet to respond.

He said some organisations and political parties have sent letters directly to the ECI, while others have put forward their request through the CEO.

"We will forward the requests of those organisations to the election commission this week," he said.

He said preparations for the upcoming assembly polls are going on in full swing.

On October 9, the ECI had announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states, including Mizoram. Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes for all the five states will take place on December 3, which is Sunday.

Seven political parties, including ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and BJP and civil society organisations and student bodies, including Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), had jointly written to the ECI on October 12 urging the central poll panel to reschedule the counting date. The letter said almost 90 per cent of the state's population is Christian and Sunday is a sacred day for the people.

"We the Mizos devoted solely to the worship of God on Sunday. No official programme or business is held on Sunday in Mizoram," the letter signed by presidents of all political parties and NGOs had said.

Earlier, the MNF and the BJP and Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of major churches in the state, had appealed to the ECI to change the counting date.

Christians account for around 87 per cent of the population of Mizoram according to the 2011 census.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram Mizoram Elections Counting MNF BJP Election Commission of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp