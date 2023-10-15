‘Pride Walk’ in Assam seeking gender-neutral toilets in educational institutes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: If the LGBTQ movement is gaining ground across India, it is reaching the grassroots in the Northeast. There have been calls for as basic amenities as gender-neutral toilets and that is finding traction. Manipur has already built some.

Over 100 people from diverse backgrounds took part in a “Pride Walk” in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday in support of the demand for gender-neutral toilets. The participants included students and community members who collectively emphasized that access to safe and inclusive washrooms is a fundamental right.

In April this year, the Supreme Court had announced plans to construct nine gender-neutral washrooms within its premises and implement measures to promote gender inclusivity and “sexuality sensitization.”

While the apex court’s acknowledgement of the necessity for queer-friendly spaces is being viewed as a huge step forward, it is also felt that a similar sensitivity is also needed in the educational institutions.

Queer rights activist Rituparna led the "Pride Walk" to turn people’s attention to this issue. The event sought to support the activist’s petition to the authorities seeking gender-neutral washrooms in educational institutions in Assam.

“For the transgender community, using a restroom should never be a source of anxiety. Access to hygienic and inclusive sanitation facilities is a fundamental right and I hope all educational institutions in Assam will consider creating gender-neutral washrooms,” Rituparna, also a Nguvu Change leader who was recently appointed as a Member of Assam’s Transgender Welfare Board, said summing up the purpose of the walk and the petition.

The walk was not just a call for a shift in perspective but also a powerful declaration of solidarity. Participants rallied together to send a message that transgender rights are human rights, something Rituparna has amplified through the petition since December 2022.

As an outcome of Rituparna’s campaign, J N College at Boko, Assam has already launched a gender-neutral toilet. Through public appearances and the petition, Rituparna has been able to reach out to more than 10,000 youth.

