Sahitya Akademi award winning journalist G N Khayal dies

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Sahitya Akademi award winner and veteran journalist from Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Khayal died here on Sunday.

He was 85.

Khayal, who was given the national award for his book 'Gaashik Minaar' in 1975, breathed his last at his residence here, a relative of his said.

Saddened over the death of prolific writer and Sahitya Academy Award recipient Ghulam Nabi Khayal Sahab. Khayal Sahab revolutionized the literary field with his writings which reflected the different facets of the society and also touched some otherwise untouched realities of… pic.twitter.com/Difa8XOkaz — Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) October 15, 2023

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Khayal authored more than 30 books and started his career as a news reader on Radio Kashmir in the 1950s.

