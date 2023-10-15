Home Nation

Sahitya Akademi award winning journalist G N Khayal dies

Khayal was given the Sahitya Akademi award for his book 'Gaashik Minaar' in 1975.

Ghulam_Nabi_Khayal

Sahitya Akademi award winner and veteran journalist Ghulam Nabi Khayal.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Sahitya Akademi award winner and veteran journalist from Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Khayal died here on Sunday.

He was 85.

Khayal, who was given the national award for his book 'Gaashik Minaar' in 1975, breathed his last at his residence here, a relative of his said.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Khayal authored more than 30 books and started his career as a news reader on Radio Kashmir in the 1950s.

