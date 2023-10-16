Home Nation

12 dead as bus rams into truck on Maharashtra e-way

Aurangabad superintendent of police Maneesh Kalwaniya said, “The container stopped on the highway and it was stationed on the fourth lane of the highway.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Twelve people, including a five-year-old girl, died and 23 people were left seriously 
injured after the driver of a mini bus allegedly lost control and rammed a container truck on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when 35 members of a family from Nashik were returning home after paying a visit to the Sailani Baba Dargah in Buldhana.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Rs 5 lakh financial help to close family members of the victims while the state government will take the responsibility of medical treatment of injured passengers.

Aurangabad superintendent of police Maneesh Kalwaniya said, “The container stopped on the highway and it was stationed on the fourth lane of the highway. However, its wheels were still on the third lane and it appears that the driver of the mini bus could not gauge that, due to which he went and rammed the container.” 

