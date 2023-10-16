Ajit wanted police land for bizman, says former top cop

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra top cop Meeran Chadha Borwankar in her book ‘Madam Commissioner – The Extraordinary Life of India Police chief’ has alleged that, when she was police commissioner of Pune, Ajit Pawar had pressurised her to release the police land around Yerwada Prison to the private builder at a price lower than market rate.

Borwankar has not named Ajit Pawar in the book. The person is referred as ‘Dada’ and ‘guardian minister’ of Pune. But as per the record, when Borwankar took the charge of Pune police commissioner in July 2010, Ajit Pawar was the guardian minister of Pune in the Congress-NCP government. At present, Ajit Pawar is deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune in the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

“I met the guardian minister at the divisional commissioner office where he was having the map of Yerwada prison in his hand and asked me that this particular government land auction has been done so the hand over process should be completed. However, informed the guardian minister that this land is at the centre of the Pune so it will not be appropriate to give such an important land parcel to a private person. Besides, this land can be used for police offices and quarters and in future, the government will not get such land as well,” she wrote in her book.

Borwankar further wrote that despite her reservations about giving the government land to private persons the guardian minister insisted. “I told him that I just took charge of Pune CP so it will not be appropriate from her side to take such a decision. This decision will be pursued differently therefore she is not in favour of it. Then, the guardian minister threw the copy of the map on the table. I saluted him and left the office. He also used objectionable words against late home minister RR Patil that I cannot even write here,” stated in the book.

Speaking over the development, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, “I have never participated in any government land auction. I wish to clarify that the guardian minister has no right of auctioning any government land. Therefore, I have nothing to do with these auctions or proceedings. These rights are with the revenue department and the cabinet takes the final decision. Besides, the government land is always sold at the government rate.” “Actually, I always oppose such kind of land auctions. I am someone who takes the government side. If anyone has doubts, it can be verified by government officers,” he said.

Ajit Pawar not named in book

The person is referred in the book as ‘Dada’ and ‘guardian minister’ of Pune. As per the record, when Borwankar took the charge as Pune police commissioner in July 2010, Ajit Pawar was the guardian minister of Pune in the Congress-NCP government

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra top cop Meeran Chadha Borwankar in her book ‘Madam Commissioner – The Extraordinary Life of India Police chief’ has alleged that, when she was police commissioner of Pune, Ajit Pawar had pressurised her to release the police land around Yerwada Prison to the private builder at a price lower than market rate. Borwankar has not named Ajit Pawar in the book. The person is referred as ‘Dada’ and ‘guardian minister’ of Pune. But as per the record, when Borwankar took the charge of Pune police commissioner in July 2010, Ajit Pawar was the guardian minister of Pune in the Congress-NCP government. At present, Ajit Pawar is deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune in the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. “I met the guardian minister at the divisional commissioner office where he was having the map of Yerwada prison in his hand and asked me that this particular government land auction has been done so the hand over process should be completed. However, informed the guardian minister that this land is at the centre of the Pune so it will not be appropriate to give such an important land parcel to a private person. Besides, this land can be used for police offices and quarters and in future, the government will not get such land as well,” she wrote in her book.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Borwankar further wrote that despite her reservations about giving the government land to private persons the guardian minister insisted. “I told him that I just took charge of Pune CP so it will not be appropriate from her side to take such a decision. This decision will be pursued differently therefore she is not in favour of it. Then, the guardian minister threw the copy of the map on the table. I saluted him and left the office. He also used objectionable words against late home minister RR Patil that I cannot even write here,” stated in the book. Speaking over the development, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, “I have never participated in any government land auction. I wish to clarify that the guardian minister has no right of auctioning any government land. Therefore, I have nothing to do with these auctions or proceedings. These rights are with the revenue department and the cabinet takes the final decision. Besides, the government land is always sold at the government rate.” “Actually, I always oppose such kind of land auctions. I am someone who takes the government side. If anyone has doubts, it can be verified by government officers,” he said. Ajit Pawar not named in book The person is referred in the book as ‘Dada’ and ‘guardian minister’ of Pune. As per the record, when Borwankar took the charge as Pune police commissioner in July 2010, Ajit Pawar was the guardian minister of Pune in the Congress-NCP government Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp