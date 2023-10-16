Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell SC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing bail plea of jailed-AAP leader Manish Sisodia, informed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that they are contemplating making the AAP an accused in the excise policy case, in which the former Deputy Chief Minister arrested by the central agencies.

"We are contemplating making the Aam Aadmi Party an accused and invoking Section 70 to probe it additionally with respect to vicarious liability," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted before a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

To this, the apex court sought more clarity from ASG asking whether it would be a separate or the same offence in the ED case while cautioning about his statement, wherein he said "charge may be separate, but offence would be same."

The bench also asked him to reply on Tuesday's hearing.

Earlier, the Suprme Court had questioned the probe agencies in relation to the "chain of evidence" in the Delhi excise policy case against Sisodia, asking how a case was made out against him.

The Supreme Court also had asked the ED that since AAP is alleged to be the beneficiary of the money laundering, why the political party or its office bearers have not been made an accused to the ED case.

However, later the apex court had clarified that its a legal question while Sisodia's lawyer said 'media' widely circulated in another sense.

