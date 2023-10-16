Home Nation

Earthquake of magnitude 4 occurs near Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district

The National Centre for Seismology stated that the earthquake occurred 48 km northeast of Pithoragath at a depth of 5 km.

Published: 16th October 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PITHORAGARH: An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale struck near the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday, an official statement issued by the National Centre for Seismology said.

The National Centre for Seismology stated that the earthquake occurred 48 km northeast of Pithoragath at a depth of 5 km.

In a post on X (former Twitter), the National Centre for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 and Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand."

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on October 5.

The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake's depth was recorded at 5 km, the NCS said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Pithoragarh earthquake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp