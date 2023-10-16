India doesn’t support terrorism in any form, Speaker tells G20 counterparts

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20), India has categorically left a message to its counterparts that the country maintains zero tolerance against terrorism and will never allow any terrorist activity against another country on its soil, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday.

“India has a clear stand against terrorism. Not an iota of compromise is done against terrorism and India never supported, nor will it support, terrorism in any form,” he said at a press conference, while replying to a media query. He was responding to a question on whether any Speaker from the G20 countries had raised the issue of presence of people in India who were pursuing separatist activities abroad.

“The position of the government is very clear in this regard. The Prime Minister has also said it in his statement. The government has made it clear that terrorism and terror activities have no place in India,” Birla added. Birla went on to say that India never tolerated any form of terrorism, whether it is in the form of religion or caste. “Terrorism is terrorism, and no form of terror will find any support in India. This is the clear government policy,” Birla clarified.

Replying to another query, he said that 13 bilateral meetings were held with the speakers and other presiding officers from G20 nations and others invited, during the P20 Summit. The Speaker also said that as many as 436 delegates, including presiding officers of 27 nations and 49 Members of Parliament participated in the two-day summit that concluded on October 14. He claimed that among all the P20 summits, the ninth summit drew the maximum attendance so far and a consensus on the joint statement was the key highlight.

India, hosting the P20 Summit, has offered to set up an expert group on legislative drafting, as this is an area in which the Indian Parliament has considerable expertise and has organised training sessions for parliaments of several countries.

