Jawan hurt in LoC landmine explosion

He was taken to a nearby military hospital from where he was airlifted to Udhampur for specialised treatment. 

Published: 16th October 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An army man was injured on Sunday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Rajouri in J&K. During routine patrol duty along the LoC, rifleman Gurucharan Singh accidentally stepped over a landmine, said a police official. The army man sustained splinter injuries in the explosion. 

He was taken to a nearby military hospital from where he was airlifted to Udhampur for specialised treatment. The army has planted landmines along the forward areas at the LoC to prevent infiltration of terrorists from across the border. 

However, due to heavy downpour, the landmines on occasions get dislocated from their original place, causing accidental blasts.

explosion landmine Line of Control LoC

