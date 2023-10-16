Left to die by comrades, Maoist gets CRPF shoulders

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Security forces in Jharkhand trekked nearly five kilometers with a wounded Maoist on their shoulders dodging the IEDs so that his life could be saved. The Maoist was lying unattended on the ground after being abandoned by his squad in Kolhan jungles of West Singhbhum following an encounter with the security personnel on Saturday.

Notably, the Maoists have planted thousands of IEDs to check security forces entering into the jungles, due to which regular incidents of blasts are taking place during operations. Since November 2022, four security personnel have been killed while 28 others were critically injured, besides claiming lives of 11 civilians in IED blasts triggered by Maoists in Kolhan jungles.

According to police, following an encounter with Maoists, the security personnel found an injured Maoist groaning in pain who was abandoned by his squad in the forests. “A gun battle of security forces with Maoists took place on Friday in Kolhan jungles of West Singhbhum, following which, massive search operation was launched in the area to trace rebels.

During search operation, one Maoist, a minor, was found lying on the ground groaning with pain. He was first carried by the jawans on their shoulders to reach the helipad after trekking nearly km and taken to Hathiburu Camp of CRPF and given first aid and finally airlifted to Ranchi,” said West Singhbhum SP Ashutosh Shekher.

Prima facie, it appears that he was critically injured in the IED blast and his squad members left him dying, he said. The SP informed that the Maoists have planted thousands of IEDs across the entire region – which was dodged by the security personnel during the long trek carrying the injured Maoist to the CRPF camp. The operation is still on in Kolhan jungles to trace the Maoists, he said.

According to SP, despite the fact that Maoists have planted IEDs in the entire area, forces are advancing slowly into the jungles with full determination and have established several temporary security camps in their core areas. The state police have launched a joint operation in Kolhan jungles in November 2022 after a tip-off that some of the senior Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra and Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da, are hiding in that forest stretch, which is said to be strategically important.

