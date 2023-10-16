Home Nation

MEA spokesperson Bagchi to become India's new Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva

Published: 16th October 2023

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi will take over as India’s new permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations in Geneva.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the MEA.

Among the diplomats being considered to replace Bagchi as the foreign ministry’s spokesperson are Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, joint secretary (G20), and K Nandini Singla, high commissioner to Mauritius, it is reported.

Bagchi, from the 1995 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), took over as spokesperson in March 2021 and has had an eventful stint that spanned the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and India’s standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He was due to take up an ambassadorial posting after he was promoted to the rank of additional secretary a few months back, but was asked to stay on till the G20 Summit.

