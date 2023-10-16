Home Nation

Mumbai Diary: ‘People like Sharad Pawar, not nephew Ajit’

Though Ajit Pawar, leader of the faction supporting Maha-Yuti (ruling alliance) has got the Deputy CM’s post along with some plump portfolios, his wings seem to be clipped.

Published: 16th October 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sources say, had conducted several surveys to gauge public opinion after its former senior leader Ajit Pawar revolted and joined the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance led by Eknath Shinde with the majority of NCP MLAs. The surveys have claimed that most of the NCP’s core voters support Sharad Pawar than Ajit Pawar and relate the NCP with the former. Seventy per cent respondents believe that Sharad Pawar-led NCP is ‘pro-Maratha’ compared to the ruling alliance. The  Assembly polls are slated for next year and there is more at stake for NCP and Shiv Sena as both faced infighting.

Ajit Pawar’s wings clipped by Shinde?
Though Ajit Pawar, leader of the faction supporting Maha-Yuti (ruling alliance) has got the Deputy CM’s post along with some plump portfolios, his wings seem to be clipped. CM Eknath Shinde has instructed officials that all files from Ajit’s office should not come directly but routed through senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Recently, Ajit was instructed by Shinde’s office to call meetings only for those related to his portfolios. Shinde, who was fearing losing his say in the government when Ajit joined the ruling alliance, is working towards cementing this position by taking the help of Fadnavis.

Race to rule BMC without holding of elections
Maha Yuti (ruling alliance) seems to be trying to control Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Asia’s richest civic body, whose elections are still due. BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is guardian minister of Mumbai suburb, has opened his office at BMC’s heritage building, the first time ever by an individual since the formation of the civic body. He was followed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA and guardian minister of Mumbai city Deepak Kesarkar. Now, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP is also planning to have its office for its minister in the same building. 

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
