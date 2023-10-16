Protests rage as BJP fields 7 MPs for Rajasthan polls

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The BJP’s decision to nominate seven MPs in its initial list of candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections appears to be causing problems for the party. Most MPs fielded in various constituencies are facing protests.

In Jaipur on Saturday, a march was organised in the Jhotwara constituency in support of senior leader and former minister Rajpal Singh, who was dropped from the list, and former Union Minister and MP from Jaipur Rural Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was nominated in his place. More than 300 supporters of Rajpal Singh joined the procession and decided to intensify their protests.

Even before this procession, opposition had emerged to the nomination of Rajyavardhan. On the night of October 9, immediately after the BJP released its first candidate list, Rajpal Singh visited the former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s residence and chanted slogan ‘Rajyavardhan Singh go back.’ The next day, Rajpal’s supporters also protested at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur.

Similarly, following the denial of the ticket from Vidyadharnagar, the son of ex-CM Bhairo Singh Shekhawat Narpat Singh Rajvi expressed his dissatisfaction openly. Diya Kumari, an MP from the former royal family of Jaipur, has been nominated in his place.

Similarly, opposition is growing against the nomination of MP Devji Patel in Sanchore. Previously, former MLA Jeevaram Chaudhary and former candidate Danaram Chaudhary, who were competing for this seat, had expressed their dissent. Reportedly, Jeevaram and Danaram are now working together to challenge Devji Patel in this election.

State party chief CP Joshi has not ruled out the possibility of fielding more MPs. “The party’s Parliamentary Board is of course the supreme body to decide the ticket distribution and whatever the board has decided will soon be revealed.”

The BJP leadership in the past has not faced such a significant internal opposition. The reason is that the party, in a break from tradition, has not announced a contender for the post of chief minister, which was historically held by Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

