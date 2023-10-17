Home Nation

Arindam Bagchi India’s permanent ambassador to UN

Published: 17th October 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi will take over as India’s new permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations in Geneva.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Among the diplomats being considered to replace Bagchi as the foreign ministry’s spokesperson are Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, joint secretary (G20), and K Nandini Singla, high commissioner to Mauritius, it is reported.

Bagchi, from the 1995 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), took over as spokesperson in March 2021 and has had an eventful stint that spanned the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and India’s standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arindam Bagchi Ministry of External Affairs permanent representative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp