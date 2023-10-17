Arindam Bagchi India’s permanent ambassador to UN

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi will take over as India’s new permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations in Geneva.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Among the diplomats being considered to replace Bagchi as the foreign ministry’s spokesperson are Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, joint secretary (G20), and K Nandini Singla, high commissioner to Mauritius, it is reported.

Bagchi, from the 1995 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), took over as spokesperson in March 2021 and has had an eventful stint that spanned the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and India’s standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

