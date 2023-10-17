Biryani wasn’t served to Ajmal Kasab in prison, says ‘Madam Commissioner’

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Pune police commissioner Meeran Borwankar in her book, ‘Madam Commissioner’ has said that no birayani was served to 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab when he was lodged in Yervada jail.

Shedding further light, she said top secrecy about Kasab’s hanging was maintained. Borwankar, however, said she upset when the news of moving Kasab from Mumbai to Pune was leaked to journalists. In her book ‘Madam Commissioner – The Extraordinary Life of Indian Police Chief’ she noted Kasab used to do exercise every day and he looked boyish and slim.

“Erstwhile home minister RR Patil once called me at Circuit House to understand the entire procedure of hanging the convict in any case. Patil told me that some of the country may interfere in the hanging of Kasab and therefore he warned to keep the secrecy of everything that is related to Kasab. I was one who prepared the plan for the hanging of Kasab with my teammate in Pune,” she said.

Noting that the previous hanging took place 3o years ago, she said they were careful with each decision and development. “Most of these hanging places in prison were covered with dust and unwanted stuff,” Borwankar added. When Kasab was brought from Byculla Jail in Arthur road in Pune, they had collected mobile phone of the police who were accompanying Kasab’s vehicle. “One of the reporters from Mumbai got the hint that Kasab has been shifted to Pune. The reporter even called both Byculla and Yerwada prison in Mumbai and Pune and spoke with home minister RR Patil. Mr Patil denied such a development and when the same reporter called me, I also denied it. I was very upset with information getting leaked that reduced confidence,” Borwakar said.

When Kasab was taken to Pune all protocol and safety measures were followed. “I did not wear the uniform but wore the blazer. On the hanging, Kasab looked like a boy. He was such a big terrorist but his body structure was like a boy only. He had reduced his weight by doing daily exercise in jail. I personally called RR Patil and informed about the hanging of Kasab,” she added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Former Pune police commissioner Meeran Borwankar in her book, ‘Madam Commissioner’ has said that no birayani was served to 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab when he was lodged in Yervada jail. Shedding further light, she said top secrecy about Kasab’s hanging was maintained. Borwankar, however, said she upset when the news of moving Kasab from Mumbai to Pune was leaked to journalists. In her book ‘Madam Commissioner – The Extraordinary Life of Indian Police Chief’ she noted Kasab used to do exercise every day and he looked boyish and slim. “Erstwhile home minister RR Patil once called me at Circuit House to understand the entire procedure of hanging the convict in any case. Patil told me that some of the country may interfere in the hanging of Kasab and therefore he warned to keep the secrecy of everything that is related to Kasab. I was one who prepared the plan for the hanging of Kasab with my teammate in Pune,” she said. Noting that the previous hanging took place 3o years ago, she said they were careful with each decision and development. “Most of these hanging places in prison were covered with dust and unwanted stuff,” Borwankar added. When Kasab was brought from Byculla Jail in Arthur road in Pune, they had collected mobile phone of the police who were accompanying Kasab’s vehicle. “One of the reporters from Mumbai got the hint that Kasab has been shifted to Pune. The reporter even called both Byculla and Yerwada prison in Mumbai and Pune and spoke with home minister RR Patil. Mr Patil denied such a development and when the same reporter called me, I also denied it. I was very upset with information getting leaked that reduced confidence,” Borwakar said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When Kasab was taken to Pune all protocol and safety measures were followed. “I did not wear the uniform but wore the blazer. On the hanging, Kasab looked like a boy. He was such a big terrorist but his body structure was like a boy only. He had reduced his weight by doing daily exercise in jail. I personally called RR Patil and informed about the hanging of Kasab,” she added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp