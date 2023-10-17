‘Cash-for-query’: Moitra notice to SC lawyer, Dubey

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday sent a legal notice to Suprme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, among others, after the lawyer alleged that Moitra was raising questions in Parliament ‘on behalf of’ business man Darshan Hiranandani and “specifically targeting” Gautam Adani.

“In such tweets, videos and news reports being carried by Noticee Nos. 3 to 21 (media houses) contain and propagate the defamatory allegations levelled our clients which are ex facie false, misconceived and designed to curry political mileage and extract personal vendetta and do not have an iota of truth to the same,” read her legal notice.

Adani Group, meanwhile, in a statement expressed “shock” as the lawyer’s complaint, which is claiming to be with the CBI in the form of a “sworn affidavit” bringing on record “the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy”. Adani said his development “corroborates” their statement of October 9, 2023 that “some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing”. Taking to ‘X’ platform, Moitra said CBI is welcome to enquire any allegations.

“Also welcome @CBIHeadquarters enquiry into my alleged money laundering, right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me,” her post read.

Hiranandani Group dismissed the allegations, saying they have “no merit”. “We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so,” said a spokesperson of the Hiranandani Group.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday sent a legal notice to Suprme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, among others, after the lawyer alleged that Moitra was raising questions in Parliament ‘on behalf of’ business man Darshan Hiranandani and “specifically targeting” Gautam Adani. “In such tweets, videos and news reports being carried by Noticee Nos. 3 to 21 (media houses) contain and propagate the defamatory allegations levelled our clients which are ex facie false, misconceived and designed to curry political mileage and extract personal vendetta and do not have an iota of truth to the same,” read her legal notice. Adani Group, meanwhile, in a statement expressed “shock” as the lawyer’s complaint, which is claiming to be with the CBI in the form of a “sworn affidavit” bringing on record “the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy”. Adani said his development “corroborates” their statement of October 9, 2023 that “some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing”. Taking to ‘X’ platform, Moitra said CBI is welcome to enquire any allegations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Also welcome @CBIHeadquarters enquiry into my alleged money laundering, right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me,” her post read. Hiranandani Group dismissed the allegations, saying they have “no merit”. “We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so,” said a spokesperson of the Hiranandani Group. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp