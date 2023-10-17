Home Nation

Delhi HC halts eviction of AAP MP Raghav Chadha from government bungalow

HC allowed his plea challenging the trial court's vacation of its interim order preventing the Rajya Sabha secretariat from evicting him from the government bungalow.

Published: 17th October 2023 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Raghav Chadha . ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a relief to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, the Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed his plea challenging the trial court's vacation of its interim order preventing the Rajya Sabha secretariat from evicting him from the government bungalow allotted to him.

The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha's eviction.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the April 18 order of the trial court, which had directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to evict Chadha, stands revived.

Chadha had challenged the trial court's October 5 order which vacated the April order.

The the court had said in its latest order that Chadha cannot claim an absolute right to occupy the government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP even after cancellation of allotment.

Chadha's counsel had submitted before the high court that the MP has been served with a notice and eviction proceedings are going on.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat had opposed his petition against the trial court's decision.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghav Chadha Rajya Sabha secretariat Raghav Chadha eviction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp