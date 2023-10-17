Home Nation

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested in Ferozepur

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the AAP government for the arrest of Zira.

Published: 17th October 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kulbir Singh Zira

Kulbir Singh Zira (Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Congress legislator Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested from his residence in Ferozepur district early on Tuesday on charges of obstructing an officer from performing his duties a few days ago, officials said.

A large number of his supporters gathered at the police station and raised slogans against the AAP government following the arrest.

Zira, who is the Congress' district unit chief, was arrested following a complaint by a block development panchayat officer, accusing the leader and his supporters of obstructing him and other staff from performing their duties during a protest a few days ago.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the AAP government for the arrest of Zira.

In a post on X, Warring said the case was registered against Zira for holding a protest against the government officials for not allegedly performing their duties.

"The AAP's Punjab government wanted to suppress our voice. We will not sit quiet and will hold a massive protest against this vindictiveness," he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kulbir Singh Zira

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp