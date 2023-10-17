India proposes sovereign digital real time payment systems in Central Asian countries

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India proposed the setting up of facilities for sovereign digital real time payment systems in accordance with the need and requirement of different countries in Central Asia during the second India-Central Asia National Security Advisors meeting in Kazakhstan.

NSA Ajit Doval attended the meeting on behalf of India.

"Such a system will greatly enhance commercial linkages and benefit people who may have to travel to India for medical treatment. It will also help businessmen and Indian students who are studying in Central Asian countries," said a source.

Meanwhile, there was a discussion on the threat of terrorism. Central Asia and India face common security challenges and threats. Malign actors from interconnected networks threatened their shared neighbourhood.

"Terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, continues to constitute one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation or cause, is unjustifiable. We offered fully funded capacity building programmes in a wide range of areas," said the source.

The first India-Central Asia Meeting of National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils was held on December 6, 2022 in New Delhi. The meetings flow from the agreement reached during the first India-Central Asia Summit (27 January 2022) on holding regular meetings of Secretaries of the Security Council to discuss issues of regional security. The member countries include Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and India.

Relations between India and the Central Asian countries including in the political, trade, economy, security and defence fields have transformed into multifaceted and mutually beneficial ties based on mutual trust, understanding and friendship.

Emphasis was given on cConnectivity and economic integration with the Central Asian countries as a key priority for India.

"However, while promoting connectivity, it is important to ensure that connectivity initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory. They should respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. They should also adhere to environmental parameters, ensure financial viability and not become debt burdens," the source added.

India is a member of both the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Ashgabat Agreement. Central Asian countries have been invited to utilize the Chabahar port as well as its Shaheed Bahesti terminal operated by an Indian company for maritime trade. Both Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will be joining the INSTC soon. With this, all the five Central Asian countries will be a member of the INSTC.

There was a proposal to set up an India-Central Asia Rare Earths Forum to explore possible partnerships in the domain of rare earth and strategic minerals. This will also facilitate the participation of Indian private companies in this region for investments and joint economic development.

