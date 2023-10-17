Israel pulverises Gaza; SOS call by WHO to expedite aid

By Express News Service

Ahead of its planned ground invasion into the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces on Monday stepped up air strikes to destroy possible Hamas targets. A number of buildings were flattened, killing and seriously injuring those present there. The Israeli Air Force claimed an airstrike in Khan Younis area killed Hamas’ intelligence chief.

The delay in ground assault is partly attributed to inclement weather, while reports say Israel is under pressure to avoid civilian casualties. US President Joe Biden has warned that any move to occupy Gaza would be a “big mistake”.

The total casualties in the conflict that broke out on October 7 have gone past 4,000, while the number of injured is well over 13,000. According to Israel, Hamas is keeping 199 people as hostages, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

UN officials say over one million people have been displaced after Israel ordered evacuation of northern Gaza. As the conflict entered the 10th day, the ground situation in Gaza remained extremely grim with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning of “a real catastrophe” if aid doesn’t reach the bombarded, besieged enclave in 24 hours. According to reports, residents in Gaza are going through untold misery. With taps running dry, even everyday functions such as going to the toilet, showering, and washing clothes have become impossible for the locals.

As food, water and medicine supplies have stopped, all eyes are on the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, where trucks carrying basic aid are waiting. Egypt has agreed to open up the border but Israel is reportedly unrelenting.

Hospitals in the enclave are on the verge of collapse. Some 20 hospitals in northern Gaza are treating 2,000 patients, some of them on ventilators, AFP reported quoting WHO regional director Ahmed al-Mandhari. If assistance does not arrive, doctors will have to “prepare death certificates for their patients,” he said.

Knesset session disrupted

Israel’s Parliament session was disrupted on Monday after Hamas fired a “barrage of rockets” at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, sending lawmakers to bomb shelters

Total toll goes past 4,000

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and over 300 have been injured in the conflict so far

