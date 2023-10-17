‘Priority to work for mother, land & people’

By Express News Service

Expressing concern over growing political violence in West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose says that “holi of human blood” must end in the state. In an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, he said his priority is to work for Ma, Maati, Manush (mother, land and people). Excerpts:

How do you see West Bengal on the law and order front?

There is violence… sporadic violence. There is a culture of violence mindlessly occurring during elections — murders, shootings, stabbings, intimidation and rapes. Human lives are precious. We should not play politics with blood. That’s why I say it openly that political Holi with human blood must end.

What are the key obstacles in West Bengal?

I can say from my own experience that there are two major enemies of Bengal: Number one is violence fo lowed by corruption.

The West Bengal government is confronting the Centre on rural job scheme MGNREGA. Leaders of the ruling TMC have staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan seeking an appointment with you…

The protest has been called off. I have had discussions with the minister concerned and some bureaucrats. The issue has been flagged to the Centre, which is working on it. I have visited flash flood-affected areas to oversee the rescue and relief works in Darjeeling. It was my duty to meet the people and ensure whatever is required for them. When I returned, I devoted time to studying the relevant matters. I also met those who wanted to speak to me several issues.

TMC leaders dubbed you ‘zamindar’ (feudal) when you were not available for them…

I was busy visiting those who were affected by the floods. It was my first and foremost duty to meet the suffering people. Going back to zamin (land) is not zamindari. However, running away from zamin and controlling agriculture and famers by sitting in palatial houses in the city is the new zamindari. Why are they afraid of ‘maati’? I went there for ‘Ma, Maati and Manus.’ My first, second and third priority is the people of Bengal. I am always available to them at Raj Bhavan.

What should the state government be doing right now? What would you like to advise the West Bengal government?

Love the people of Bengal, respect the Constitution of India and believe in the rule of law. I’d also like them to believe that confrontation does not get anything. Conciliation is better. The Raj Bhavan should be made a ‘no-conflict zone’.

Why do Raj Bhawan and the state government remain at loggerheads?

An elected government can think differently from the governor. I see Bengal as a nice place. My perception about Bengal is rooted in Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and so many men, women of letters and wisdom. Bengal holds a great place for me. Political Bengal is different. As a non-political governor, I transcend all boundaries that are perceived to define Bengal.

On university appointments, the state government differs with you. How do you see it?

I have been in the field of education as a civil servant. My view of education is that the university’s autonomy has to be maintained. The government should keep off the university administration. The government is trying to control the universities, which is not good for the education sector. That is the only grey area involving the governor and government.

