Shah seeks votes in Modi’s name, targets CM in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lashed out at the Bhupesh Baghel government over alleged corruption and scams and exhorted people to vote for a bright future of Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah was addressing a public rally in Rajnandgaon, about 70 km from the state capital Raipur. “The polls are meant not to just elect MLAs or form a government. The elections are meant to build a golden Chhattisgarh. Every vote should count aimed in the direction of supporting PM Modi.”

He asked the people if they were willing to bring back the Bhupesh Baghel government that plays “vote-bank and appeasement politics.” “Owing to the vote-bank politics of Congress, Bhuvneshwar Sahu was lynched in the state. Do you want Chhattisgarh to turn again as a centre of communal riots? We will bring the murderer of Bhuvneshwar to justice,” said Shah.

The BJP has nominated Ishwar Sahu, father of Bhuvneshwar (who was killed in a communal clash in April), to contest from Saja constituency against senior Congress leader and minister Ravindra Choubey.

The Union minister’s first visit to Chhattisgarh after the announcement of the poll dates was intended as a “show of strength” on the occasion of the filing of papers by former CM Raman Singh and three other BJP candidates in Rajnandgaon.

The Union minister introduced six BJP candidates from the constituencies in and around Rajnandgaon district. Shah said the Raman Singh government during its 15-year rule had fulfilled the dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who created Chhattisgarh, the state that eventually became a hub for education, power, cement, steel and healthcare under the BJP rule.

“Chhattisgarh was tagged as a Bimaru state. It turned progressive under the BJP rule that carried out holistic development and the best public distribution system in the country. It recognised Chhattisgarhi as state language and secured the rights of the dalits, tribals and OBCs”, said Shah.

BJP’s show of strength

Amit Shah’s first visit to state after the announcement of the poll dates was intended as a “show of strength” on the occasion of filing of nomination papers by former chief minister Raman Singh

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lashed out at the Bhupesh Baghel government over alleged corruption and scams and exhorted people to vote for a bright future of Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah was addressing a public rally in Rajnandgaon, about 70 km from the state capital Raipur. “The polls are meant not to just elect MLAs or form a government. The elections are meant to build a golden Chhattisgarh. Every vote should count aimed in the direction of supporting PM Modi.” He asked the people if they were willing to bring back the Bhupesh Baghel government that plays “vote-bank and appeasement politics.” “Owing to the vote-bank politics of Congress, Bhuvneshwar Sahu was lynched in the state. Do you want Chhattisgarh to turn again as a centre of communal riots? We will bring the murderer of Bhuvneshwar to justice,” said Shah.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BJP has nominated Ishwar Sahu, father of Bhuvneshwar (who was killed in a communal clash in April), to contest from Saja constituency against senior Congress leader and minister Ravindra Choubey. The Union minister’s first visit to Chhattisgarh after the announcement of the poll dates was intended as a “show of strength” on the occasion of the filing of papers by former CM Raman Singh and three other BJP candidates in Rajnandgaon. The Union minister introduced six BJP candidates from the constituencies in and around Rajnandgaon district. Shah said the Raman Singh government during its 15-year rule had fulfilled the dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who created Chhattisgarh, the state that eventually became a hub for education, power, cement, steel and healthcare under the BJP rule. “Chhattisgarh was tagged as a Bimaru state. It turned progressive under the BJP rule that carried out holistic development and the best public distribution system in the country. It recognised Chhattisgarhi as state language and secured the rights of the dalits, tribals and OBCs”, said Shah. BJP’s show of strength Amit Shah’s first visit to state after the announcement of the poll dates was intended as a “show of strength” on the occasion of filing of nomination papers by former chief minister Raman Singh Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp