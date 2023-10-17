Six Class 12 students drown while bathing at Jharkhand dam

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: In a tragic incident, six students drowned while bathing at the Lotwa Dam in Hazaribagh on Tuesday. According to police, the incident took place when seven students of Class 12 had gone for an outing to the dam on the outskirts of Hazaribagh after skipping classes.

“Six of the students could not gauge the depth of the water and went deep inside to take bath and were drowned while one of them remained off the water. All the six bodies have been recovered and have been sent for postmortem,” said the DSP (Headquarters) Rajeev Kumar. The student who witnessed the entire incident was in a state of shock and not in a condition to speak and hence has been sent to hospital, he added.

A team of divers had to be called in to fish out the dead bodies of all the six students.

Those who died in the incident were identified as Rajnish Pandey, Sumit Kumar, Mayank Singh, Praveen Gope, Ishan Singh and Shivsagar.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed condolences towards the bereaved families. “Saddened to hear about drowning of six children in Lotwa Dam of Hazaribagh, may God grant peace to the departed souls of the children who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief,” said Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

