15 Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka injured as bus overturns in Erumely

The officials at the District Emergency Operation Center said that seriously injured nine passengers were admitted to the government Medical college hospital in Kottayam.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: At least 15 Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka were injured when the bus they were travelling overturned at Kanamala near Erumeli in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to police, the accident occurred at Attivalav near Kanamala around 6 AM.

The bus, carrying 40 passengers and three crew members, was from Kolar in Karnataka and on its way to Sabarimala for darshan. The driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a curve.

The officials at the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) said that seriously injured nine passengers were admitted to the government Medical college hospital in Kottayam.

Nine persons were admitted at the Government General Hospital in Kanjirappally, and the remaining persons were given medical care at a private hospital in Erumely. Erumely police and Fire and Rescue personnel from Kanjirappally led the rescue operations with the help of local residents. The accident caused huge traffic trouble along the Erumely – Sabarimala road.

