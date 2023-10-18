India skips belt and road forum; Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: After giving the G20 Summit in Delhi a miss, the President of the Russian Federation is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum. India has chosen not to participate. India had skipped the previous two BRI Forum meetings as well. One of the contentious issues is the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Additionally, the financial viability of Beijing’s projects in smaller countries is always under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, President Putin is having bilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “His itinerary in Beijing includes talks with President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping. The presidents will discuss issues related to further developing the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, as well as current regional and global problems,” according to the Kremlin.

“The BRI pursues development, promotes win-win outcomes, and inspires hope. We must embark with drive and enthusiasm on the new journey toward another golden decade,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his opening address. A day ahead of the meeting, China spoke about its partnership with Pakistan for various infrastructure projects, including the metro line in Lahore.

“The Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore is Pakistan’s first urban railway system and is hailed as a ‘beacon of hope’ by local people. It’s a bridge connecting two nations and a symbol of enduring friendship,” said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. Among the leaders present were the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Xi highlighted that Indonesia is where he put forward the initiative of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road a decade ago.

“China is ready to enhance mutual support with Indonesia on the road to modernity and national rejuvenation. Our common effort to build a China-Indonesia community will steer our bilateral relationship towards long-term and steady growth,” Xi said.

