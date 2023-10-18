Home Nation

India skips belt and road forum; Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi

Meanwhile, President Putin is having bilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Participants of the Belt and Road Forum pose for a photo in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After giving the G20 Summit in Delhi a miss, the President of the Russian Federation is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum. India has chosen not to participate. India had skipped the previous two BRI Forum meetings as well. One of the contentious issues is the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Additionally, the financial viability of Beijing’s projects in smaller countries is always under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, President Putin is having bilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “His itinerary in Beijing includes talks with President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping. The presidents will discuss issues related to further developing the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, as well as current regional and global problems,” according to the Kremlin.

“The BRI pursues development, promotes win-win outcomes, and inspires hope. We must embark with drive and enthusiasm on the new journey toward another golden decade,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his opening address. A day ahead of the meeting, China spoke about its partnership with Pakistan for various infrastructure projects, including the metro line in Lahore.

“The Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore is Pakistan’s first urban railway system and is hailed as a ‘beacon of hope’ by local people. It’s a bridge connecting two nations and a symbol of enduring friendship,” said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. Among the leaders present were the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Xi highlighted that Indonesia is where he put forward the initiative of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road a decade ago.

“China is ready to enhance mutual support with Indonesia on the road to modernity and national rejuvenation. Our common effort to build a China-Indonesia community will steer our bilateral relationship towards long-term and steady growth,” Xi said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit Russian Federation CPEC China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor BRI Forum Belt and Road Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp