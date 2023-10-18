Jaipur Diary: Rathore shown black flags, pacifies protesters

Rajesh Asnani By

Rathore shown black flags, pacifies protesters

The BJP has named seven of its MPs in the first list for the assembly elections in Rajasthan next month. Most of them are facing huge opposition in local areas. When BJP’s Jhotwara candidate and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore arrived to seek the blessings of Jobner Jwala Mata on Sunday, he was shown black flags by the local workers. Through his ‘Gandhigiri’ he tried to pacify the protesters and distribute laddus. The angry workers said that Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, the MLA from Jhotwara assembly constituency, has been serving the area for long and that the party has named a parachute candidate.

Gehlot attacks Pilot just before CEC meet

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has again taken a jibe at the Pilot camp on Tuesday before the meeting of the Screening Committee and Central Election Committee to be held in Delhi regarding election tickets. He brought up the issue of Pilot’s rebellion in 2020 and criticised the horse trading of MLAs. Gehlot repeated the allegations of money transactions by Pilot camp to topple the government. He has put the MLAs of Pilot camp in the dock once again. Gehlot stated that his faction had public support, which is why his MLAs could not be bought.

Buzz over sidelined Raje & Assam guv’s meeting

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, who has been sidelined by BJP’s central leadership in the state Assembly elections, met senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria, the Governor of Assam in Udaipur, recently. Their meeting was so secret that even the local BJP leaders were not aware of it. Gulab Chand Kataria had come down to Udaipur to celebrate his birthday. There was a conversation between the two for about 40 minutes. Rumors are rife that a big political development is on the cards. It is believed that both the leaders are unhappy with their top leadership. Kataria’s intention was to contest the assembly elections but party made him the Governor. The meeting of both can be a turning point in Mewar politics.

