Madhya Pradesh: Congress promises early Christmas: IPL team, insurance

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two days after releasing its first list of 144 candidates, the opposition Congress on Tuesday released a 106-page Vachan Patra (manifesto) for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. It promises to fill up over two lakh vacancies in government departments and create one lakh new jobs at the gram panchayat level.

The manifesto, covering 59 subjects and 225 prime focus points, contains 1,290 promises. The promises include rendering nine rights to the people, among them, the right to water, health, electricity, education, food, housing, a guarantee of minimum income, employment and social security.

For sportspersons, the party has offered government jobs and more for medalists at various levels such as Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Cups. State Congress chief Kamal Nath while releasing the manifesto also promised an IPL team from the state.

For farmers, the party promises Krishak Nyay Yojana which would entail Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,600 per quintal minimum support price for paddy and wheat farmers respectively with a mission to take it to Rs 3,000 per quintal. The party has taken a leaf out of the successful schemes launched by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

The Kamal Nath-led party in MP also drew inspiration from the adjoining state’s Gaudhan Nyay Yojana to promise Nandini Gau Yojana. It will entail buying cattle dung at Rs 2 per kg. While promising the right to health law, the Congress took cue from the the party-governed Rajasthan’s Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, to promise Vardan Medical and Accident insurance scheme in MP. The scheme will offer up to Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover and up to Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cover to all families.

While promising to fill up over two lakh vacancies in the government departments and creating one lakh new jobs at the village panchayat level, the manifesto also mentioned turning MP into an industrial hub.

The Congress promises also counter the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s schemes.

The manifesto promised Rs 1.01 lakh to brides under the Beti Vivah Yojana (a counter to the BJP government’s CM Kanya Vivah/niqah Yojana) and Meri Bitiya Rani Scheme entailing Rs 2.51 lakh to every daughter born in the state (spanning from birth to marriage). Also, the already promised Nari Samman Scheme (which includes Rs 1,500 per month aid to every woman and Rs 500 cooking gas cylinder) was made part of the women’s section of the manifesto.

