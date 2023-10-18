Maha LoP writes to Shinde, seeks probe into Pawar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition and senior Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a probe into the revelations made by former top cop Meeran Borwankar against the senior incumbent minister in her book, ‘Madam Commissioner.’

Wadettiwar said that in Borwankar’s book, she had, without taking the name of the minister, revealed that the Pune guardian minister pressurised her to hand over three acres of the prime Yerwada prison land to a private developer, who was accused in 2G spectrum scam, but after her resistance, the hand over of the land was cancelled.

The Pune guardian minister is believed to be senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar who, on Monday, refuted all allegations. “The matter needs to be probed by the sitting judge of the high court and the minister should be asked to step down for a fair and impartial inquiry,” Wadettiwar added.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the allegations levelled by Borwankar are serious, and hence, till the inquiry is completed, Ajit Pawar should step down as minister, for an impartial enquiry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition and senior Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a probe into the revelations made by former top cop Meeran Borwankar against the senior incumbent minister in her book, ‘Madam Commissioner.’ Wadettiwar said that in Borwankar’s book, she had, without taking the name of the minister, revealed that the Pune guardian minister pressurised her to hand over three acres of the prime Yerwada prison land to a private developer, who was accused in 2G spectrum scam, but after her resistance, the hand over of the land was cancelled. The Pune guardian minister is believed to be senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar who, on Monday, refuted all allegations. “The matter needs to be probed by the sitting judge of the high court and the minister should be asked to step down for a fair and impartial inquiry,” Wadettiwar added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the allegations levelled by Borwankar are serious, and hence, till the inquiry is completed, Ajit Pawar should step down as minister, for an impartial enquiry. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp