Home Nation

Maha LoP writes to Shinde, seeks probe into Pawar

The Pune guardian minister is believed to be senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar who, on Monday, refuted all allegations.

Published: 18th October 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress leader and former minister Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo | Facebook)

Maharashtra Congress leader and former minister Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition and senior Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a probe into the revelations made by former top cop Meeran Borwankar against the senior incumbent minister in her book, ‘Madam Commissioner.’

Wadettiwar said that in Borwankar’s book, she had, without taking the name of the minister, revealed that the Pune guardian minister pressurised her to hand over three acres of the prime Yerwada prison land to a private developer, who was accused in 2G spectrum scam, but after her resistance, the hand over of the land was cancelled.

The Pune guardian minister is believed to be senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar who, on Monday, refuted all allegations. “The matter needs to be probed by the sitting judge of the high court and the minister should be asked to step down for a fair and impartial inquiry,” Wadettiwar added.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the allegations levelled by Borwankar are serious, and hence, till the inquiry is completed, Ajit Pawar should step down as minister, for an impartial enquiry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Wadettiwar Eknath Shinde Madam Commissioner Meeran Borwankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp