Home Nation

Met ex-top cop, but didn’t want land to be given to pvt developer: Ajit Pawar

I am surprised why my name has been dragged into this old matter. This could be one of the tactics to increase the sale of the book,” Ajit Pawar said. 

Published: 18th October 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Maharastra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File Photo)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Breaking his silence on former top cop Meeran Borwankar’s allegations in her book ‘Madam Commissioner,’ Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he did meet with Borwankar when he was the guardian minister of Pune, but did not pressurise her to hand over the Yerwada prison land to private developer once she resisted the idea.

He countered the charges saying allegation could be a tactic to boost sales of the book by Borwankar. “I wish to clarify that nowhere have I signed the paper and asked to hand over the Yerwada Prison land to a private developer. I had no connection at all. I am surprised why my name has been dragged into this old matter. This could be one of the tactics to increase the sale of the book,” Ajit Pawar said. 

Borwankar has said in her book that Ajit Pawar wanted the prison land to be handed over to a business man, who was accused in the 2G scam case. Pawar noted that former divisional commissioner Dilip Band has clarified this issue.

“The state government had constituted a six-member committee that included Pune police commissioner, Pune municipal commissioner and Pune district collector and asked them to submit the report over development of three acres of Pune police land. After eight months, the report was submitted. It was decided to develop the land on Build Operate and Transfer (BoT) basis. But when the ED started action against the firm, this decision of developing Yerwada Prison land was put on the back burner,” he said.

He also said that no individual can take the decision of handing over the government land to any private person. “Such decisions are always taken in cabinet meetings. In this case, the home department had already taken the decision, but lower level things were not moving, so on someone’s request, I inquired about it and asked the reasons,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meeran Borwankar Ajit Pawar Madam Commissioner Maharashtra deputy chief minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp