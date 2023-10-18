Modi wants Space Station, Indian on Moon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday took two aims at the space: one to set up a space station by 2035 and the second to send a man to the Moon by 2040. “India’s strides in the space sector over the past few years have been commendable and we are building on them for more successes,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

The PM’s directions came during a briefing by ISRO Chairman S Somanath on the progress of the Gaganyaan mission, whose first demonstration flight is scheduled for October 21. The Department of Space will develop a roadmap for Moon exploration. This will encompass a series of Chandrayaan missions, the development of a next generation launch vehicle, construction of a new launch pad, setting up human-centric laboratories and associated technologies.

India is trying to build up on its recent success in its space programmes such as Chandrayaan 3, following which it has embarked on a solar mission. The PM asked scientists to work towards interplanetary missions that would include a Venus Orbiter Mission and Mars Lander.

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan carrying humans to space will be ready for take-off in 2025. Before that,

20 major tests, including three uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle are planned

