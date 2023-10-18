Amit Shah, Nadda discuss Rajasthan poll, list for remaining seats to be out anytime

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Candidates for the remaining Rajasthan assembly seats have been nearly finalised after a key meeting attended by BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Tuesday. They discussed various factors necessary for selecting the candidates, emphasising strong winnability and a strong people’s connection. The names of the chosen candidates may be announced soon.

The BJP is considering the possibility of introducing some surprise candidates, including Union ministers, for crucial Rajasthan seats in the upcoming high-stakes elections. The saffron party has already announced candidates for both the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The meeting, which lasted over 5 hours, included prominent leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Pralhad Joshi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among others. Pralhad Joshi provided detailed information about the candidates and related factors. Discussions included the potential inclusion of some MPs and two Union ministers as party nominees from Rajasthan.

However, these ministers are reportedly not inclined to contest assembly elections. There is ongoing speculation that three Union ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, may become party nominees in Rajasthan and MP, pending the PM’s final approval.

The BJP aims to mitigate protests from some sitting MLAs and leaders who were denied tickets. This cautious approach is taken as the party faces intense competition with the Congress Party in both Rajasthan and MP. Discussions also focused on granting tickets to new entrants who recently joined the party from other political parties.

