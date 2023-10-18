Home Nation

Two BSF personnel injured as Pakistan rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

Published: 18th October 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Image of the BSF, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Two BSF personnel were injured after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the International Border (IB) here, officials said on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Rangers opened fire around 8.15 a.m. on Tuesday on the troops at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector, following which the BSF jawans fired in retaliation, the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement.

Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries in the firing and were immediately provided medical assistance, the statement said.

The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Rangers and a protest will be lodged with them, sources said. The sources said that a sniper was used to target the two BSF troopers from the opposite Pakistan post of Iqbal and Khannor.

The duo were engaged in some electrification work near the post when the firing started, they said.

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, in which both nations agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

