Home Nation

Two weeks after Sikkim flash flood toll rises to 40, 76 people still missing 

The flash flood in the Teesta River, triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4, devastated the state, affecting about 88,000 people.

Published: 18th October 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Flooded Teesta river in north Sikkim, Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Photo| PTI)

FILE: Flooded Teesta river in north Sikkim, Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: The toll in the flash flood in Sikkim mounted to 40 with the recovery of two more bodies, while 76 people are still missing about two weeks after the disaster, officials said.

The flash flood in the Teesta River, triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4, devastated the state, affecting about 88,000 people.

Among the 26 bodies found in the district, 15 were of civilians while 11 were of armymen, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

Four bodies were found in Mangan, eight bodies in Gangtok and two in Namchi, it said in a bulletin. Several bodies have been found in neighbouring West Bengal as well, carried by the Teesta to the downstream areas, the officials said.

Of the 76 people missing, 28 were from Pakyong, 23 from Gangtok, 20 from Mangan and five from Namchi. At present, 20 relief camps are operational in the state where 2,080 people are taking shelter, the SSDMA said.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a combination of excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim could have triggered the flash floods.

READ MORE: Sikkim floods: Govt must recalibrate its strategy in dealing with ecologically fragile Himalayan states, says Cong

READ MORE | Nepal earthquake triggered Sikkim flash flood disaster? Scientists to find out

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikkim floods Teesta river NDMA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp