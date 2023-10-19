Home Nation

Aid trucks wait at Egypt's border with war-torn Gaza after deal

Biden said Wednesday that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had agreed to "let up to 20 trucks through, to begin with" to the heavily bombarded Gaza Strip.

Published: 19th October 2023 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Egypt Gaza border

A convoy of trucks carrying aid supplies for Gaza from Egypt waits on on the main Ismailia desert road, about 300 kms east of the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ISMAILIA: Thousands of tonnes of aid bound for Gaza remained on the Egyptian side of the border Thursday after US President Joe Biden struck a deal with Egypt and Israel to allow relief in.

Biden said Wednesday that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had agreed to "let up to 20 trucks through, to begin with" to the heavily bombarded Gaza Strip, starting Friday, giving authorities time to repair roads.

Sisi -- whose spokesperson said the pair had agreed on "the sustainable delivery of aid" -- has maintained that Egypt "did not close" the border, but that four rounds of Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing have forced it shut.

An eyewitness told AFP that "150 trucks have been waiting at Rafah" -- the only passage in and out of Gaza not controlled by Israel -- in addition to those in the nearby Egyptian city of El Arish, where planes full of relief supplies have been arriving.

Humanitarian workers at the border again warned that the aid must be allowed in as soon as possible, as perishable supplies had already begun to spoil.

Israel cut off supplies of water, electricity, fuel and food to the long-blockaded Palestinian enclave following the October 7 Hamas assault on Israeli border communities near Gaza.

ALSO READ | Deal struck to open Gaza border for aid

More than 1,400 people have been killed since the Hamas assault in Israel, which has responded with a withering aerial campaign that has so far killed nearly 3,500 people in Gaza.

United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has estimated that about 100 trucks per day were needed to meet the needs in Gaza.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly discussed the entry of aid with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on a visit to Cairo Thursday, as well as the evacuation of UK citizens.

Cairo is also expecting the arrival of UN chief Antonio Guterres later on Thursday, who has said the siege on Gaza must be lifted, calling for supplies of water, food, fuel and medicines to be allowed in.

Humanitarian groups have warned that basic supplies have run dangerously low in the impoverished territory of 2.4 million.

Israeli officials said the deliveries would be limited to "food, water and medicine" to the south of Gaza, but not fuel needed to power generators, including for hospitals.

READ LIVE UPDATES OF ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR HERE

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IsraelHamas war Israel Hamas Gaza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp