AIIMS adds 63 drugs to free medicine list

The decision to expand the list of medicines available at the pharmacy from 296 to 359 was taken recently.

Published: 19th October 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To increase accessibility to healthcare, the AIIMS-Delhi has added 63 more drugs to the list of medicines being provided free of cost to low-income group patients at the premier medical institute.

The move will benefit countless poor people, the Director of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Dr M Srinivas, said.

The decision to expand the list of medicines available at the pharmacy from 296 to 359 was taken recently.

"Sixty-three medicines have been added to the existing list," Srinivas said.

Palbociclib, Dasatinib, Methotrexate, Trimazet, Magesterol Acetate and Leucovorin are among the medicines added to the list.

Besides, regular insulin injections, NPH Insulin injections and Insulin Premix 30/70 injections will also be available free of cost.

Professor in-charge of the Media Cell, Dr Rima Dada, said, "The pharmacy has been a beacon of hope for poor patients who require medications but face economic constraints."

"This initiative aligns perfectly with the government's mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all," Dada said.

