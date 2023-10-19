Border ceasefire breach: 2 BSF jawans injured in Pakistani shelling in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a first major breach of February 24, 2021 border ceasefire, Pakistani Rangers targeted and attacked a Border Security Forces (BSF) outpost along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring two border guards. A BSF official said the Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops in Arnia sector of border district of Samba in J&K at around 8.23 pm on Tuesday.

The Pakistani Rangers targeted the BSF’s Vikram Outpost by firing from automatic weapons. “The BSF men manning the border outpost retaliated befittingly,” the BSF official said. He said two BSF men identified as Alok Saha and Surjeet Vishwas, both residents of West Bengal, sustained bullet injuries in the Pakistani troops firing. The injured border guards were provided medical assistance at Government Medical College Jammu.

It was the first major violation of the border ceasefire that came into effect on February 24, 2021. According to defence sources, there have been two-three minor incidents of cross border firing since February 24, 2021 without causing injuries. The border ceasefire has been holding despite BSF and army foiling infiltration attempts of militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

A security official said the Army and BSF men have been placed on maximum alert at both LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir after the Tuesday evening’s unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers. He said that security officials have been told to give befitting response to any border ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops and “not hold back”.

The border residents are living a normal life after the February 24, 2021 India-Pakistan border ceasefire pack. The border residents have even resumed farming near the border without any fear of cross-border firing and shelling. Before the February 21, 2021 border ceasefire agreement, there used to be near daily cross border firing and shelling at the LoC and IB, forcing the border residents to leave their homes and move to safer places. According to Defence ministry data, four soldiers were killed in 2021 in cross border firing and shelling before the ceasefire pact.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SRINAGAR: In a first major breach of February 24, 2021 border ceasefire, Pakistani Rangers targeted and attacked a Border Security Forces (BSF) outpost along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring two border guards. A BSF official said the Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops in Arnia sector of border district of Samba in J&K at around 8.23 pm on Tuesday. The Pakistani Rangers targeted the BSF’s Vikram Outpost by firing from automatic weapons. “The BSF men manning the border outpost retaliated befittingly,” the BSF official said. He said two BSF men identified as Alok Saha and Surjeet Vishwas, both residents of West Bengal, sustained bullet injuries in the Pakistani troops firing. The injured border guards were provided medical assistance at Government Medical College Jammu. It was the first major violation of the border ceasefire that came into effect on February 24, 2021. According to defence sources, there have been two-three minor incidents of cross border firing since February 24, 2021 without causing injuries. The border ceasefire has been holding despite BSF and army foiling infiltration attempts of militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A security official said the Army and BSF men have been placed on maximum alert at both LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir after the Tuesday evening’s unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers. He said that security officials have been told to give befitting response to any border ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops and “not hold back”. The border residents are living a normal life after the February 24, 2021 India-Pakistan border ceasefire pack. The border residents have even resumed farming near the border without any fear of cross-border firing and shelling. Before the February 21, 2021 border ceasefire agreement, there used to be near daily cross border firing and shelling at the LoC and IB, forcing the border residents to leave their homes and move to safer places. According to Defence ministry data, four soldiers were killed in 2021 in cross border firing and shelling before the ceasefire pact. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp