Delhi court convicts four for murder of TV journo

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

Soumya Vishwanathan

NEW DELHI: Fifteen years after television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead in the national capital, a Delhi court on Wednesday convicted four for her murder. The court said the prosecution has duly proved “beyond all reasonable doubt” that the quartet committed the crime with intention to rob the deceased.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey at Saket Court held that Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik as guilty. The fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was convicted for receiving stolen property.

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work in her car around 3.30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery. For long the police could not crack her case. The breakthrough came after the arrest of Ravi and Amit for their involvement in another case. It led to solving Soumya’s murder.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Soumya VishwanathanNEW DELHI: Fifteen years after television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead in the national capital, a Delhi court on Wednesday convicted four for her murder. The court said the prosecution has duly proved “beyond all reasonable doubt” that the quartet committed the crime with intention to rob the deceased. Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey at Saket Court held that Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik as guilty. The fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was convicted for receiving stolen property. Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work in her car around 3.30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery. For long the police could not crack her case. The breakthrough came after the arrest of Ravi and Amit for their involvement in another case. It led to solving Soumya’s murder. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp