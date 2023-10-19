Home Nation

Delhi court convicts four for murder of TV journo

The court said the prosecution has duly proved “beyond all reasonable doubt” that the quartet committed the crime with intention to rob the deceased.

Published: 19th October 2023

Madhavi Vishwanathan, mother of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, after Delhi's Saket Court convicted five people for Soumya's murder, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service
Soumya Vishwanathan

NEW DELHI: Fifteen years after television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead in the national capital, a Delhi court on Wednesday convicted four for her murder. The court said the prosecution has duly proved “beyond all reasonable doubt” that the quartet committed the crime with intention to rob the deceased.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey at Saket Court held that Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik as guilty. The fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was convicted for receiving stolen property. 

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work in her car around 3.30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery. For long the police could not crack her case. The breakthrough came after the arrest of Ravi and Amit for their involvement in another case. It led to solving Soumya’s murder. 

