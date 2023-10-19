Gujarat BJP chief seeks funds for office, sparks row

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: When inaugurating the BJP’s office in Surendranagar, Gujarat, BJP state president C R Patil publicly embarrassed BJP officials by demanding pending funds for the BJP office.

Patil also announced the names of past MLAs and MPs who pledged to donate funds to build the Surendra Nagar office but did not do so. Not only that, Patil also publicly questioned leaders when the remaining cash would be deposited.

He has also requested some politicians to donate additional money to build the BJP office, while on stage. The Congress took a jibe at the state BJP president, alleging that “the BJP is now only working for money”.

On Monday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Patil inaugurated the ‘Shri Kamalam’ office (BJP office) in Gujarat’s Surendra Nagar district. On this occasion, Patil addressed the workers, saying, “This is where I said that the office should be built by BJP workers. A commitment of `10.50 crore was received in a single hour. I’ll have to ask Jagdish Bhai how much of that commitment has been accomplished,” he said.

“Those who have made a commitment, pay attention, brothers, these workers and leaders believe they should be called, so finish your commitment before I call." Said Patil

Patil began by asking BJP leaders about who provided how much Money and how much was remaining till time to establish the party office on the public platform. He first grabbed the name of former Rajya Sabha MP Shankar Vegad and said, "How many rupees did you say? How much is owed, these folks are yelling for the remaining funds!"

Patil also reminded the people that whoever the BJP sends to the Rajya Sabha should offer 21 lakhs rather than 11 lakhs.

Patil congratulated former cabinet minister Kiritsinh Rana and former bank chairman Bharwad for depositing the funds on schedule, adding “They had made a commitment and fulfilled it”.

Patil began identifying the BJP leaders who declared donations during the construction of the Surendranagar BJP headquarters, asking Varsha Doshi, former MLA of Surendranagar, that Varsha Ben's 1 lakh has arrived, but 10 lakhs are still outstanding.

The most important factor is that Patil did not spare even Union State Minister of Ayush Dr. Munjapara Mahendra, he was also asked about the money owed from the public platform, Patil stated that "Munjapara sahib has committed something but I don't know what he intended to do?"

Manish Doshi, a Congress spokesperson, made allegations against the BJP State President, claiming that "What people knew privately about the BJP's black money, the state president said from the public stage." It definitely demonstrates that the BJP is a commission collection party."

"It is the irony of Democracy. All of this money is from various schemes; would IT or ED look into it?" Alleged Doshi

